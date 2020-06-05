Huge Black Lives Matter Street Mural Painted Near White House

Along with the new fencing around the White House to keep protesters at bay, President Trump should have a good view of a city block-long painting spelling out Black Lives Matter.

The local Washington D.C. government reportedly gave the green light to muralists to make the large BLM display along 16th Street NW ... which leads straight into Lafayette Park and the President's home.

Play video content TMZ.com

The work started early Friday and will take several hours, but it looks like the artists are making great progress. And, in addition to the new display ... Mayor Muriel Bowser has officially renamed the section of the street "Black Lives Matter Plaza."

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

The bold, yellow lettering of the mural is a stark contrast to the black fencing put up Thursday around The White House complex on 17th Street NW. Remember, an 8-foot high fence was already erected around Lafayette Square earlier this week.

The White House is now surrounded by nearly 2 miles of fencing in response to demonstrations and unrest in the nation's capital. Of course, that caused POTUS to take shelter in a bunker for a bit ... and also instruct law enforcement to open fire on peaceful protesters so he could get to a photo-op.