Colin Kaepernick's Protest Spreads to Australia, Aussie Rules Team Takes a Knee

A top Aussie Rules Football club is following Colin Kaepernick's lead ... with the entire organization taking a knee Thursday in an effort to put a spotlight on racial injustice Down Under.

Players, coaches and staff for the Brisbane Lions -- one of the best teams in the AFL -- took the field following a team meeting and each person took a knee.

Last night our proud Indigenous players along with Archie Smith of African American descent, addressed the team about the impact current events have had on them.



Last night our proud Indigenous players along with Archie Smith of African American descent, addressed the team about the impact current events have had on them.

This is how the team chose to show their support to their teammates, their families, and the Indigenous community.

The team says they've been inspired by the protests ignited by the killing of George Floyd -- but they also want to highlight the racial injustices in Australia impacting their own Indigenous population.

According to reports, Indigenous people only make up 3% of the country's general population -- yet they make up 30% of the Australian jail population.

There are several Indigenous people on the Lions team along with one player of "African American descent" -- and they all spoke to the team "about the impact current events have had on them."