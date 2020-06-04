Saquon, OBJ, Mahomes Demand NFL Admit They Wrongly 'Silenced' Protesters Like Kap

Play video content Exclusive Details

The biggest names in the NFL -- from Patrick Mahomes to Odell Beckham to Saquon Barkley and more -- just dropped a powerful message demanding the league admit it wrongly silenced protesters like Colin Kaepernick.

More than 15 players -- including Zeke Elliott, Jarvis Landry, Tyrann Mathieu and DeAndre Hopkins -- all joined together to make an impactful video showing their support for the protests going on all over the country.

"How many times do we need to ask you to listen to your players? What will it take? For one of us to be murdered by police brutality?" the stars say in the vid.

"We will not be silenced. We assert our right to peacefully protest. It shouldn't take this long to admit."

We're told the whole thing was put together by New Orleans Saints superstar Michael Thomas ... who organized the video after teammate Drew Brees condemned kneeling for the anthem.

In the video, the players mention several African-Americans who were killed as the result of police brutality or racism -- including George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Ahmaud Arbery.

The video ends with this demand -- "So, on behalf of the National Football League, this is what we, the players, would like to hear you state:

"We, the National Football League, condemn racism and the systematic oppression of black people. We, the National Football League, admit wrong in silencing our players from peacefully protesting. We, the National Football League, believe Black Lives Matter."

Unclear what will happen if the NFL does not comply with the players' demands ... we're reaching out to reps to see if there's a plan to hold out or take other action.