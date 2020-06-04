Drew Brees Apologizes, Anti-Kneeling Comments 'Missed the Mark'

Breaking News

Drew Brees is begging for forgiveness over his comments about the NFL kneeling protest ... saying, "it breaks my heart to know the pain I have caused."

The New Orleans Saints QB has been under heavy attack from teammates and even LeBron James -- claiming his condemnation Tuesday of NFL kneelers is misguided and wrong.

In fact, people chanted "F**k Drew Brees" in New Orleans -- and some people set Drew's jersey on fire in the streets.

Here's Drew's statement in full.

"I would like to apologize to my friends, teammates, the City of New Orleans, the black community, NFL community and anyone I hurt with my comments yesterday."

"In speaking with some of you, it breaks my heart to know the pain I have caused."

"In an attempt to talk about respect, unity, and solidarity centered around the American flag and the national anthem, I made comments that were insensitive and completely missed the mark on the issues we are facing right now as a country."

"They lacked awareness and any type of compassion or empathy. Instead, those words have become divisive and hurtful and have misled people into believing that somehow I am an enemy. This could not be further from the truth, and is not an accurate reflection of my heart or my character."

"This is where I stand ... "



"I stand with the black community in the fight against systemic racial injustice and police brutality and support the creation of real policy change that will make a difference."

"I condemn the years of oppression that have taken place throughout our black communities and still exists today.

I acknowledge that we as Americans, including myself, have not done enough to fight for that equality or to truly understand the struggles and plight of the black community.

"I recognize that I am part of the solution and can be a leader for the black community in this movement."

"I will never know what it’s like to be a black man or raise black children in America but I will work every day to put myself in those shoes and fight for what is right."

"I have ALWAYS been an ally, never an enemy."

"I am sick about the way my comments were perceived yesterday, but I take full responsibility and accountability."

"I recognize that I should do less talking and more listening...and when the black community is talking about their pain, we all need to listen."

"For that, I am very sorry and I ask your forgiveness."

Of course, Brees had said Tuesday -- "I will never agree with anybody disrespecting the flag of the United States of America."

It seemed Brees missed the point of the kneeling protest -- which is to put a spotlight on police brutality and racial injustice.

Pro football Hall of Famer Ed Reed scolded Brees on Wednesday night for his comments ... repeatedly calling the QB a "straight sucka."

But the most emotional backlash came from his Saints teammate and friend, Malcolm Jenkins ... who told Drew point-blank to "shut the f*ck up."