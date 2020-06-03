NFL's Antonio Cromartie Calls Drew Brees 'Stupid MF' ... Over Flag Comments

Breaking News

More backlash against Drew Brees -- this time it's former NFL star Antonio Cromartie calling the QB a "coward" and "stupid MF" over Drew's position against NFL kneeling protests.

"[Drew Brees] you a coward!!! You are the damn problem,"

Cromartie said.

FYI -- Cromartie was one of the players who took a knee during his stint with the Indianapolis Colts -- and believes he was cut and subsequently blackballed from the league as a result.

So, as you can imagine he didn't take too kindly Wednesday when Brees said, "I will never agree with anybody disrespecting the flag of the United States of America."

Here's Cro ...

"You are in the locker with nothing but Black men. For you to sit here and think [the kneeling protest] was about a f**king flag. A Flag don’t give a sh*t about the black community."

Cromartie listed several black people who died as the result of police brutality -- including Tamir Rice, George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Philando Castile.

"The list goes on you stupid MF," Cro added.

"That’s why we took a knee. Some of us lost our jobs because we wanted to take a stand 4 those that couldn’t."

"And you on here talkin abt a damn flag."