Drew Brees Blasted By Teammate Malcolm Jenkins In Emotional Vid, 'Shut The F**k Up'

"I considered you a friend. I looked up to you. You're somebody I had a great deal of respect for. But sometimes, you should shut the f**k up."

Malcolm Jenkins just went HARD after Drew Brees in a now-deleted video ... calling his Saints teammate everything from "self-centered" to "unaware" -- and it's pretty emotional.

Jenkins -- who took down the vid and posted a second version of it to his Instagram on Wednesday -- fired at Brees for calling kneeling protests during NFL national anthems "disrespectful."

"To assume that you have a perspective about the flag and what it means to you or the national anthem, and that everybody else should have the same mentality," Jenkins said, "it is just completely unaware that my grandfather's experience is way different from yours."

The NFL star continued, "To stay silent when your peers are screaming from the mountain top that, 'We need help, our communities are under siege and we need help,' and what you're telling us is, 'Don't ask for help that way. Ask for it a different way. I can't listen to it when you ask that way.'"

"We're done asking, Drew. And, people who share your sentiments, who express those and push them throughout the world and airways, are the problem."

In his second video, Jenkins echoed the same sentiment as his first ... even saying in the clip, "if you don't understand that other people experience something totally different than you, then when you talk about the brotherhood and all this other bullsh*t, it's just lip service."

In the written caption of the second clip, Malcolm said Drew had reached out to him to give his side of the story prior to posting the vids ... but the DB explained why he felt the need to go forward with the emotional messages anyway.

"As I was trying to muster up the energy and find the words to address Drew Brees’s comments I recorded this video," Jenkins said. "Before I could post it, Drew reached out to me to discuss his point of view."

Malcolm continued, "All in all, I’m still posting this video because it’s important for anyone who wants to consider themself an ally to know how these words and actions affect those who you want to help. Drew’s words during his interview were extremely painful to hear and I hope he rectifies them with real action."