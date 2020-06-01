Russell Wilson Says He Fears For His Kids' Lives In Wake Of George Floyd's Death

Breaking News

Russell Wilson says he's so shaken over the death of George Floyd ... he's bluntly admitting he's now scared for his children's lives.

"I fear," the Seattle Seahawks superstar says. "I fear for their lives just like my grandmother feared for my dad's life and the lives of her other children."

Russ, who helps raise two children with Ciara and has another baby with the singer on the way this year, added, "I fear because of the color of their beautiful chocolate skin."

Russ says it's time for America to finally do something about police brutality in the country ... and he's imploring citizens to stand up and demand change.

"We cannot continue to ignore racism as though it has ended, or never happened," Wilson said. "The continual violence inflicted upon blacks and people of color must stop. We need a change now."

"We need love. We need compassion. We need grace and forgiveness even in the midst of the pain. We need true leadership. We need justice. We need equality."

Wilson's message was echoed by fellow NFL superstar Patrick Mahomes on Monday, who said in a statement of his own, "I hope that our country can learn from the injustices that we have witnessed to become more like the locker room where everyone is accepted."

"Let’s be the world where my little sister, generations to come, and even my future kids will grow up never having to experience these tragedies and instead love each other unconditionally."

MLB legend Derek Jeter also added to Mahomes and Wilson's statements, writing, "I hope that my children and nephews don't have to live in a society where people are unjustly treated because of the color of their skin."