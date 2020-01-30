Ciara and Russell Wilson Announce She's Pregnant with Baby No. 3

Russell Wilson may have come up short on his quest for the Super Bowl this year, but he's winning off the field -- Ciara's pregnant ... and this child matches his jersey number.

The husband and wife made the announcement together Thursday morning ... via back-to-back posts on Instagram with the simple caption, "Number 3."

Russell's selfie featured a pregnant Ciara posing in the background, and he made sure to flaunt a #3 around his neck too.

This will be the couple's second child together, but her third. She has a son, Future Jr., from her previous relationship with Future. Wilson became his stepfather when he and Ciara wed in England in July 2016.

Ciara and Russell welcomed their first kid, a daughter named Sienna Princess, in April 2017.

It's unclear when Ciara's due, but she's due to take the stage at Rolling Stone's Super Bowl concert Saturday in Miami at SLS South Beach.