Russell Wilson Plays Futbol In Mexico With Ciara During Seahawks' Bye

There's no football for Russell Wilson this week ... so he decided to get in a little futbol during the Seahawks' bye -- hitting Mexico for some soccer with Ciara!!!

The Seattle superstar grabbed his fam and smokin' hot wife and headed down to Cabo for a little R&R ... and the Wilson clan seemed to be having a blast on the Seahawks' off week.

Wilson had the guns out ... Ciara was in a bikini top ... and the whole crew looked thrilled to be getting some kicks in away from the rain in Seattle.

Of course, it ain't like there was much else Russ needed to escape in the Pacific Northwest ... the QB is having the season of his life, and is a front runner for the NFL MVP award.

But, hey ... when you can go to Cabo with a bikini-clad Ciara -- nobody's gonna have a problem with that!!!