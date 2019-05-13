Russell Wilson Buys Mom House For Mother's Day 'I'm Going To Pee Myself!'

Russell Wilson won Mother's Day ... the dude surprised his mom with her very own house -- and she lost her mind when the Seahawks superstar handed over the keys!!!

The moment is amazing ... Russ passes Tammy Wilson the key ring to the new home's front door -- and when she asks what it's for, the QB tells her, "it's the key to your house."

When Momma Wilson realizes her son ain't playin' around -- she loses it.

She goes from shocked to elated to nearly peeing herself (for real, watch the clip) to bawling. It's incredible.

"All these years you have never asked me for anything... only thing you ever wanted is for me to LOVE," Wilson said of the gift afterward ...

"Well thanks for loving us the way you do. This ones for you. I love you momma. #HappyMothersDay #GodIsGood"

Russ' wife, Ciara, added, "What a beautiful day and moment. Tears of Joy! The perfect Mother’s Day. God you’re a good good father."

Unclear where the new pad is or what the specs are for it ... but you can bet the place is probably pretty awesome.

And, why? Wilson just inked a 4-year, $140-MILLION deal with the Seahawks -- the richest contract in NFL history!!!

Happy Mother's Day!!!