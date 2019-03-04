Russell Wilson Plays QB For Brazilian Football Team, Drops Beach Dime!

Even vacation can't stop Russell Wilson from dropping dimes ...
The Seahawks QB has been living it up with wifey Ciara in Brazil this past week ... hittin' parties, shoppin', catching soccer games and beachin' around.
But, Wilson decided to get in on some football action with a Brazilian league team in Rio de Janeiro over the weekend -- and the offseason clearly hasn't affected his arm.
Wilson tossed the pigskin all over the sand ... and even hit some dude for a deep-ball TD on a double-move route!!!
Of course, the action wasn't nearly NFL caliber ... seems RW was with the squad for promotional purposes -- they got new unis!! -- and guys were just joggin' around.
But, still ... that arm!!!!
As for the team ... they're known as the Flamengo Emperors and they tout themselves as the first grass football squad in Rio de Janeiro.
In fact, seems they're looking for more talent too ... they posted on their social media about a tryout for the 2019 season.
But, ya can't have Russ, Brazil ... the NFL needs him over here in the States!!!!