Russell Wilson and Ciara Make Victory Video After Signing $140 Mil Contract

What do you do when you just signed the largest contract in the NFL???

If you're Russell Wilson and Ciara ... you make a celebration video from the comfort of your own bed!

The Seahawks quarterback inked a 4-year, $140 MILLION deal late Monday night -- with $65 MILLION guaranteed!!!

The deal makes 30-year-old Wilson the highest paid player in the league ... leaping over guys like Aaron Rodgers, Matt Stafford, Matt Ryan, Kirk Cousins -- even Tom Brady.

But, Wilson wasn't poppin' bottles and hittin' the club -- instead, he hit the sheets with Ciara and posted a video message for his fans.

"Hey Seattle, we got a deal," a shirtless Wilson said.

"Go Hawks! But, I'm gonna see y'all in the morning."

Ciara was cuddling up next to her man -- and looked VERY happy.

Hey, you would be too if your spouse just signed a $140 MIL deal!

Wilson has been a monster on the field since being selected by the Hawks in the 3rd round of the 2012 NFL Draft.

He's racked up 6 Pro Bowl appearances and led the Hawks to a Super Bowl victory during the 2013 season. Seattle has reached the playoffs 6 of the 7 years he's been under center.

He holds a TON of Seahawks team records including highest career passer rating and most career rushing yards.