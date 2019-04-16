Russell Wilson and Ciara Make Victory Video After Signing $140 Mil Contract

TMZ

Russell Wilson & Ciara Make Victory Video After Signing $140 Mil Contract

4/16/2019 6:02 AM PDT

Breaking News

What do you do when you just signed the largest contract in the NFL??? 

If you're Russell Wilson and Ciara ... you make a celebration video from the comfort of your own bed! 

The Seahawks quarterback inked a 4-year, $140 MILLION deal late Monday night -- with $65 MILLION guaranteed!!!

The deal makes 30-year-old Wilson the highest paid player in the league ... leaping over guys like Aaron Rodgers, Matt Stafford, Matt Ryan, Kirk Cousins -- even Tom Brady

But, Wilson wasn't poppin' bottles and hittin' the club -- instead, he hit the sheets with Ciara and posted a video message for his fans. 

"Hey Seattle, we got a deal," a shirtless Wilson said. 

"Go Hawks! But, I'm gonna see y'all in the morning."

Ciara was cuddling up next to her man -- and looked VERY happy. 

Hey, you would be too if your spouse just signed a $140 MIL deal! 

Wilson has been a monster on the field since being selected by the Hawks in the 3rd round of the 2012 NFL Draft. 

He's racked up 6 Pro Bowl appearances and led the Hawks to a Super Bowl victory during the 2013 season. Seattle has reached the playoffs 6 of the 7 years he's been under center. 

He holds a TON of Seahawks team records including highest career passer rating and most career rushing yards. 

