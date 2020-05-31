Dennis Rodman Begs Looters to Stop, 'We're Humans, Not Animals!'

Play video content Exclusive

Dennis Rodman says he's seen enough looting, destruction and chaos, and he's begging people to pull back -- "We're human beings, not f**king animals."

The NBA Hall of Famer says he's not trying to minimize the issues of police brutality and racial injustice -- and seemingly supports the peaceful protests -- but clearly believes people are crossing the line.

"Someone needs to come out and say, 'Hey, guys. Why are we looting? Why are we stealing? Why are we creating more issues?'"

"This is a bad, bad situation -- but [if you're going to protest], protest in the right way. You don't have to go and burn down things, steal things."

Rodman says society is already dealing with "enough issues with COVID right now" -- and wants to see an end to the chaos surrounding the protests.