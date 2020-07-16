Danica Patrick Unfollows Aaron Rodgers on IG ... Signs Point to Break Up

Breaking News

Danica Patrick has unfollowed Aaron Rodgers on Instagram ... and we all know what that means -- BREAK UP?!!?!?!

NOOOOOOO!!!!

Seems the couple has called it quits after two years of dating -- shocking considering they were publicly trading "I love yous" ... and had even shacked up together at a recently purchased $28 MILLION mansion in Malibu.

In fact, it was just back in December when Danica posted a super mushy birthday message for Aaron on IG -- saying, "Happy birthday to my best friend and favorite person in the world. You are the one I want to tell my best and worst days to first."

She also dropped an "L-Bomb."

"This journey we are on.... it’s a really really good one. I love you. Happiest of birthdays yet!!!!!!"

Before that, Jenny McCarthy asked Danica on her SiriusXM show back in November about a possible wedding at some point -- and while DP admitted she WANTED to get engaged, she wasn't trying to rush it.

The Green Bay Packers superstar and ex-NASCAR driver started dating back in 2018 ... after initially meeting at the 2012 ESPYs.

We've reached out to reps from both camps -- but so far, radio silence. Seems no one's ready to talk yet.

Patrick previously dated race car driver Ricky Stenhouse Jr. -- but they broke up in 2017. Danica had said she was ready to get engaged -- but Stenhouse refused to pull the trigger and that was that.