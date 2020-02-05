Travis Kelce Boozin' in $20k Louis Vuitton Coat ... At Chiefs Parade

Play video content Breaking News

It's currently 26 degrees in Kansas City, MO for the Chiefs Super Bowl parade ... and Travis Kelce is staying warm in 2 ways -- a beer blanket and a $20,000 Louis Vuitton coat!!!

Kelce, Patrick Mahomes and the boys are braving the cold to celebrate their big win over the 49ers ... and we're expecting a BUNCH of drunken debaucheries. Hey, they earned it!

Kelce and his stunning GF, Kayla Nicole, got the party started early ... with their group belting out Queen's "We Are The Champions" at the top of their lungs while Trav downed a Budweiser.

But, it wasn't the screeching rendition of the song that caught our attention, it was Kelce's threads -- which, after doing some research, are even more eye-popping.

According to the Louis V website, Killa Trav's coat is worth almost a whopping $20k, with an $18,600 price tag.

www.louisvuitton.com

Other Chiefs players are already poppin' bottles of Ace of Spades and spraying the crowd!!

Mahomes is already joining Kelce in the beer chuggin' ... doing his best Gronk impression as the parade rolls on.

Play video content FOX 4 / WDAF

Among others on Kelce's float are Patrick and his biggest supporter, GF Brittany Matthews ... and we'll be sure to update the post with as much of that great content that's bound to happen.