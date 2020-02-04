Travis Kelce Chugs Beer Off Super Bowl Trophy ... Lombardi Luge!!!

Play video content Breaking News

It's been nearly 2 days since the Chiefs won the Super Bowl ... but Travis Kelce is nowhere near done partying -- in fact, he's drinking booze straight off KC's new trophy!!!

Kelce posted the hilarious video Tuesday from what appears to be the Chiefs' team plane ... and it's everything you'd expect from the rowdy tight end.

There's a bud light ... there's a luge ... there's Chiefs bros cheering it all on -- it's amazing.

"Growing up playing hockey, I always wanted to chug out of the Stanley Cup after being crowned a Champion," Kelce said of the drink.

"No cup on the Lombardi, so I decided to take a ride down the Lombardi Luge!!"

It's a brilliant idea and we're pretty sure it's going to be a new tradition for SB winners down the road.