Andy Reid Says He'll Visit White House After Super Bowl, 'Quite An Honor'

Breaking News TMZ/Getty

Andy Reid says he's FOR SURE going to Donald Trump's White House to celebrate the Chiefs' Super Bowl win ... calling the trip "quite an honor."

The head coach was asked about the possible visit after KC's 31-20 win over the 49ers ... and Reid didn't mince words expressing his desire to make the trip with his team.

"I mean, I'll be there," Reid said. "If they're inviting us, I'll be there. It's quite an honor."

Play video content NFL

Of course, it's unclear how many members of Reid's team will make the visit with him ... White House celebrations for championships have become polarizing, to say the least.

Star players throughout various sports teams have skipped out on the invite over the past 3 years ... with SEVERAL key players from previous Super Bowls missing the trip.

In fact, whole teams like the Golden State Warriors and Toronto Raptors have bypassed the visit altogether.

But others, like the LSU Tigers football team just a few weeks ago, have made the visit and have raved about it.