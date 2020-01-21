Conor McGregor Praises Donald Trump, 'Phenomenal President'

Breaking News TMZ.com

Conor McGregor is Team MAGA -- calling Donald Trump a "phenomenal President" ... and shocker, Trump LOVED the compliment!

The Irish superstar sent out a random tweet Monday night raving about POTUS for no apparent reason ... maybe he was just in a super-Trumpy mood following his UFC 246 victory.

"Phenomenal President. Quite possibly the USA [Greatest of All Time]," McGregor wrote.

"Most certainly one of them anyway, as he sits atop the shoulders of many amazing giants that came before him. No easy feet. Early stages of term also. Incredible."

He added, "Congrats and Happy Martin Luther King Jr. day America."

Trump LOVED the shout-out and responded early Tuesday morning -- writing, "Congratulations on your big @UFC WIN!"

We know Trump is a huge MMA fan -- and he personally attended UFC 244 to watch Jorge Masvidal fight Nate Diaz at Madison Square Garden.

But, we didn't know McGregor was a Trump guy. In fact, McGregor ripped Trump back in 2015 when Donald criticized Ronda Rousey for not touching gloves with Holly Holm.

"Donald can shut his big fat mouth," McGregor said at the time ... "I don't give a f*ck about Donald Trump."