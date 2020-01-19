Conor McGregor Parties Vegas-Style After Winning UFC Match Against Cowboy Cerrone
1/19/2020 6:51 AM PT
Conor McGregor partied his face off in Vegas after beating Cowboy Cerrone in spectacular fashion.
Conor celebrated his win at Encore nightclub, after entering the Octagon Saturday night after a 15-month hiatus. Conor did not disappoint ... a kick to the head in round 1 was all she wrote ... Cerrone went down and Conor pummeled him until the ref stopped the fight.
Fact is ... it's Conor's first victory since 2016, and he needed to win this one -- bad.
The fight -- at the T-Mobile Arena -- was sold out, with more than $11 million in ticket sales alone. Tons of celebs showed up, including Matthew McConaughey, Jeremy Renner, Dave Bautista, Tom Brady, Christian McCaffrey, Baker Mayfield, Myles Garrett and Jon Gruden.
As for the party ... Conor arrived at 1 AM and stayed until 4 AM.
Get ready ... Conor's promised multiple fights this year.
