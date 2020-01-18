Smokin' Hot UFC Octagon Girl Brookliyn Wren The Real Winner Of Conor-Cowboy

Conor McGregor and Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone are scrapping tonight in Vegas ... but the real winner in the Octagon? That's Brookliyn Wren ... and all of us.

Meet Brookliyn ... who will be working the UFC 246 fight with Arianny Celeste, Brittney Palmer, Red Dela Cruz and the rest of the UFC's Octagon girls.

Wren -- who started with the UFC back in April 2017 -- has worked some of the biggest fights in the promotion's history ... including the October 2018 Conor-Khabib fight that spilled into the stands after McGregor tapped.

"The Notorious" returns to the Octagon for the first time since that night ... and while all eyes will be on McGregor, we have a feeling Wren might catch a few glances too.