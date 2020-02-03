Missouri Politician Rips Trump as 'Stone Cold Idiot' Over Super Bowl Tweet

Play video content Exclusive TMZ.com

"It's MISSOURI, you stone cold idiot!"

That's former Missouri senator Claire McCaskill going after Donald Trump after he congratulated the WRONG STATE following the Chiefs victory in Super Bowl LIV.

After Patrick Mahomes led Kansas City in a furious comeback win over the SF 49ers, Trump went to Twitter and wrote, "Congratulations to the Kansas City Chiefs on a great game, and a fantastic comeback, under immense pressure. You represented the great state of Kansas, and, in fact, the entire USA, so very well."

Trump almost immediately deleted the tweet once he was informed the Chiefs are based out of Kansas City, MISSOURI.

But, on the way out of the Super Bowl, McCaskill told us she will NOT let Trump get away with the mistake ... and shamed him publicly for it.

"He needs to know where the states are and the cities," McCaskill said.

As for how the mistake will affect his re-election campaign, McCaskill said the haters will continue to hate and the supporters will continue to support.