Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl Parade, Car Chase Ends In PIT Maneuver

Breaking News

Unbelievable moment at the Chiefs' Super Bowl parade Wednesday ... a car blew through barriers and led cops on a wild police chase before it was ultimately halted by a PIT maneuver.

The crazy scene just went down minutes ago in Kansas City ... where, according to witnesses, a silver sedan plowed into the parade route and drove through it at high speeds.

You can see in the video, at the end of the chase, the beat-up car was hopping curbs and avoiding officers ... until one cop car finally stopped him with an epic PIT move.

The scene was chaotic ... 'cause once the driver's vehicle was disabled -- DOZENS of officers ran to rip the suspects from the car.

Oh my god a car flew threw the barriers ON THE KC PARADE ROUTE and a chase ensued down the route, hope nobody got hurt pic.twitter.com/cG54Y3oUf5 — TOM MARTIN (@LetItFlyTom) February 5, 2020 @LetItFlyTom

According to at least one witness, the driver was cuffed on the scene. Kansas Police says two suspects are now in custody.

"As far as we can tell, there are no injuries," a spokesperson for the police dept. says. "Great work by our officers!"

The championship celebration parade is expected to begin in just a couple hours.