Greatest Police Dog Ever Takes Down Perp With Insane LeBron-esque Superjump

Check out this AMAZING video of a crazy athletic police dog JUMPING THROUGH A BROKEN GLASS WINDOW to apprehend a perp ... and man, wow.

Here's the deal ... cops in Fontana, CA were involved in a vehicular pursuit of a 31-year-old man suspected of stalking and attempting to injure his estranged wife.

Multiple law enforcement agencies were involved in the chase -- which eventually ended in Corona, CA ... where cops used a pit maneuver to stop the car.

A standoff ensues ... and this is where things got crazy!!!

Cops fired rubber bullets at the driver's side window -- and once they shattered the glass, SUPERDOG sprung into action ... flying through the glass and into the car to incapacitate the suspect.

The perp allegedly punched the dog, but the K9 wasn't fazed -- and cops were ultimately able to move in and take him into custody.

The suspect was hospitalized for minor injuries from a dog bite ... but hey, DON'T PUNCH DOGS!