Kim Zolciak Temporarily Loses Primary Custody of Kids in Kroy Biermann Divorce Battle

Kim Zolciak has temporarily lost primary custody of the kids she shares with Kroy Biermann ... the latest twist in their messy legal battle, TMZ has learned.

A judge just ruled on Kroy's emergency motion and gave him primary physical custody of the kids. The 'Real Housewives of Atlanta' alum will have limited parenting time with their 4 minor children every other weekend.

Kim and Kroy will continue to share joint legal custody of the children, but Kroy has final decision-making authority regarding educational, non-emergency medical, and religious decisions.

This isn't the first time ... Kim's custody was also limited last month, only to get reinstated after she completed court-ordered therapy.

Kroy has been pushing hard to keep the kids away from her ... filing a motion last week accusing Kim of neglect and claiming she's "more selfishly concerned with her own image and her work options" than their children’s well-being.

The ex-NFL player argued all 4 should be under one roof ... calling Kim "unstable and unfit" and requesting an emergency hearing to change custody immediately.

Kim tells TMZ, “The judge’s decision ... is temporary until our return court date on May 21st when we will have the opportunity for a full hearing."