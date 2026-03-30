Kim Zolciak’s Ex Kroy Accuses RHOA Star of Not Seeing Kids For Weeks

'Real Housewives of Atlanta' star Kim Zolciak’s estranged husband, Kroy Biermann, is demanding sole custody of their four minor kids – claiming she has been out of the country for weeks, TMZ has learned.

According to court docs obtained by TMZ, Kroy asked a judge to immediately change the current joint custody arrangement. The former NFL star claimed that “the facts surrounding [Kim’s] misguided parenting of the children, lack thereof, and blatant mismanagement of basic parenting responsibilities would be practically unbelievable to anyone not familiar with the circumstances.”

Kroy alleged that Kim committed “fraud and deceit” when she entered into the temporary custody deal, awarding them both joint custody. He claimed that Kim hasn’t even been around lately.

In court docs, Kroy said Kim has been out of the country and failed to exercise her parenting time between February 26 and March 29, apart from one night on March 9. Kroy said on the night Kim had the kids, one of them got bitten by a dog.

He claimed she was not following the terms of the agreed-upon therapy, either.

Kroy demanded primary custody of the children ASAP.