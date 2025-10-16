Kroy Biermann Rips Kim Zolciak for Blabbing About Divorce, Says It Hurts Kids

Kroy Biermann says Kim Zolciak is ignoring a court order by gabbing about their divorce in the media and failing to turn over documents ... and he says it's bad for their children, and he wants her thrown in jail.

In new legal docs, obtained by TMZ, Kroy rips his estranged wife and alleges she's showing complete disregard for court orders.

Kroy says there was a court order stating they were not to speak a word of their divorce in public or on social media ... but he claims two days after the order was signed, Kim went on Kristin Cavallari's podcast, blabbed about the split, and took shots at him.

What's more, Kroy says Kim talked divorce on TV with Andy Cohen ... and he says she referenced their kids in both interviews.

Kroy blasts Kim in the docs and says her "lack of ability to understand or provide for the best interests of the children border on unbelievable."

The former NFL player also claims Kim has failed to turn over a bunch of documents to his legal team ... including pay stubs, work contracts, bank statements and credit card statements ... and he wants her locked up until she coughs up the info.

Kroy claims Kim is in contempt of court and says her "behavior is a direct harm to the children and their well-being."