Kim Zolciak Subpoenaed in Another Couple's High-Stakes Divorce Case

Kim Zolciak's fighting to avoid sitting for a deposition in another couple's divorce proceedings -- nothing to do with her own split from Kroy Biermann -- and there's a whole lotta money on the line.

The reality TV star has filed a motion to squash a subpoena in Jillian Green and Kyle Mowitz's divorce ... arguing the document she was served with in a parking lot recently is “unreasonable, oppressive and intended to annoy and embarrass her” ... and her lawyers don't think the court should make her comply with it, according to Us Weekly.

According to an affidavit from the process server in this case, they served Kim papers on Saturday, September 20 just after 7 PM in the parking lot of her son's school before his football game.

The process server says they pulled up behind Kim's car and yelled her name. When she turned, they handed her the documents and left.

It's unclear how Zolciak is connected to the divorce case. Us Weekly reports Green asked for “any and all documents regarding or pertaining to your financial relationship with Kyle Mowitz, including but not limited to gifts given or received from Kyle, expenses paid on your behalf by Mr. Mowitz or any business in which he is connected, monies loaned to you and monies paid to you by Mr. Mowitz or any businesses with which he is connected.”

Kim says she was previously negotiating with Green's attorney in order to avoid a public spectacle ... asking for a confidentiality agreement in order to provide information relevant to the case ... since she's a well-known celeb who garners tons of media attention. The deposition was scheduled for today, Oct. 15.

Zolciak claims negotiations fell apart when Green's lawyers felt her requests were "too restrictive and complicated." Zolciak says she didn't hear from this other legal team again until she was subpoenaed just last month at her son's school.

Play video content TMZ.com

KZ's pretty upset about the way she was served BTW ... with her lawyers chastising the other side for doing it so publicly -- in full view of her son, his friends, and their parents -- when Kim claims she was previously willing to cooperate with their request.