Kim Zolciak Had Daughter Ariana Biermann's Freckles Lasered Off as Teen

Kim Zolciak's daughter Ariana has long had a bone to pick with her mom about embracing natural beauty -- specifically, those freckles … or, well, what's left of them!

On Tuesday’s IG Story, Ariana was stamping on some fake freckles in a makeup tutorial -- now a key part of her daily routine -- explaining it's because when she was younger, she had a face full of them ... until her mom had them lasered off.

Ariana said when she was 14, her mom took her for a facial ... and it wasn’t until her confused friends asked her afterward where her freckles had gone that she began connecting the dots.

She checked with the facialist, who said Kim falsely told her she didn't like her own freckles and wanted them gone ... and when Ariana confronted her mom, Kim just laughed it off like it was no biggie.