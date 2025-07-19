Kim Zolciak Posts Bikini Pic, Says Weather Ruined Sunny Plans

Kim Zolciak's day of suntanning might be ruined by the weather ... but she was already dressed in a bikini -- and, her fans still got to enjoy the view.

The reality star shared a photo of herself in a barely-there black bikini... hair pulled up in a messy bun and thick glasses on her face.

KZ's lookin' real good here, even though her afternoon plans were ruined by the rain -- 'cause she explained in the caption that she was heading out the door for a little sun when it started to pour.

It may have rained on her parade ... but, Kim looks great no matter the weather -- and, it seems she's not thinking about her difficult split from Kroy Biermann at all.

Play video content TMZ.com

As you know ... Kim's been going through a messy divorce with her estranged husband since mid-2023 -- which has involved cops, courts and a laundry list of money issues that saw the couple recently sell their Georgia mansion.

Kim revealed back in March that she's dating someone new ... so, it looks like some lucky dude is getting to enjoy every inch of KZ when she's wearing swimwear like this!