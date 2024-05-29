Kim Zolciak Calls Cops on Kroy, Accuses Him of Stealing Phone in Body Cam Video

Kim Zolciak is accusing her estranged hubby Kroy Biermann of snatching her crap -- again getting cops involved, which was again caught on body cam ... and TMZ's got the video.

In a police report we obtained ... Milton PD says an officer was dispatched to Kim and Kroy's family home -- the same one that's facing foreclosure -- for a domestic disturbance call.

Per the report, Kim called the cops claiming Kroy took her cellphone and locked himself in the master bedroom -- where he currently resides. Since a recent court order instructs the warring spouses to stick to their halves of the house ... Kim told officers she was unable to retrieve her phone from Kroy, and that he wouldn't give it back. This is all on video, BTW.

For what it's worth ... she did clarify that nothing physical occurred between the two of them that evening -- but obviously felt the police needed to be involved in this.

Body cam footage from the incident, which took place in late April, seems to back up the police narrative ... as it shows Kim lamenting about their "horrible divorce” and saying Kroy had been going through her personal stuff.

She adds ... "This is absolutely absurd that I have to deal with this nonsense. I deal with it every single day. Screaming all day. Yelling all day. Losing his mind all day. Taking my belongings. It's just, enough is enough."

Kim expresses similar sentiments in a 911 call, in which it sounds like she’s fighting back tears while voicing her frustration over the lack of privacy in her home.

In the footage, the cops then try to mediate the situation by speaking with Kroy ... who apparently refused to come out of his bedroom. Through the closed door, Kroy denied having Kim's phone ... and didn’t say where it could be located.

Cops say Kim wasn't able to show a copy of the court order and said no physical altercation occurred ... and so, nothing seemed to come of the visit by the cops.

This incident is eerily similar to one from January ... where Kim claimed Kroy stole her personal items in an attempt to sell them. Kim was seen making the allegation on cop footage ... when she went to the police station to file a report against Kroy.

Kroy's lawyer denied the accusation to TMZ at the time, adding ... "It's not true." Oh, and something just like this happened in November as well ... that was also on body cam.

Anyway, the drama has been nonstop for Kim and Kroy, who are facing serious financial issues on top of their marital woes. Remember ... they're on scheduled closet time now too.