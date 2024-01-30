Kim Zolciak on Police Body Cam Video Accusing Kroy Biermann of Stealing Her Jewelry

Play video content TMZ.com

Kim Zolciak went running to cops earlier this month to accuse her estranged husband, Kroy Biermann, of looting her expensive crap and trying to sell it ... and it's all on video.

TMZ has obtained police body cam footage that was recorded a little over 2 weeks ago -- when KZ went to the police station to file a report claiming Kroy had taken a ton of her stuff hostage over the past year or so and then tried to sell some of it.



It's a little convoluted, and you can tell 'cause even the cop Kim's talking to doesn't seem to understand what it is she's reporting -- but eventually, she spells it out ... claiming Kroy confiscated some items of hers (jewelry and purses, it seems), stashed them away in a safe and eventually sold at least one of those things for cash -- that's what she's alleging anyway.

In Kim's mind, this constitutes theft .. which is why she was here at the Alpharetta Police Dept. to lodge her complaint. She tells the officer that the many things Kroy allegedly took from her are worth hundreds of thousands of dollars.

The officer ends up asking for an itemized list of the property she claims he stole -- but in the end, the officer basically tells her this isn't something the cops can do much about.

He tells Kim that the property she's describing sounds like they may be shared marital assets -- and since their divorce is still ongoing ... he makes it seem like there isn't much cops can do. Translation: deal with it in divorce court.

Another interesting tidbit here ... Kim claims she's attempted to retrieve some other personal belongings of hers from their bedroom at their mansion -- but alleges that Kroy's bolted the door shut, and that she can't get in there.

The officer explains steps she can take to address that situation ... and then sends her on her way.



Basically ... these two are still fighting, and from the sounds of it -- they ain't sleeping together right now, which we know has flip-flopped over the course of this nasty divorce.