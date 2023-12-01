Kim Zolciak Sells Kroy Biermann's Shoes Amid Financial Troubles and Divorce

Kim Zolciak is giving the boot to Kroy Biermann's impressive shoe collection ... hoping to make a profit amid the couple's mounting lawsuits and financial troubles.

KZ hopped on Instagram Friday and listed her husband's size 13 designer shoes .. charging $350 for the cheapest Buscemi pair and a whopping $650 for Christian Louboutin sneakers.

Meanwhile, Kroy's Givenchy sneakers will set its new owners back $400 .... while his White Calfskin Rockstud Untitled Valentinos are going for $450 -- basically, you gotta cough up the cash to put your best foot forward!

However, with the piling lawsuits racking up over unpaid credit card bills, it's not just Kroy's big-name goods getting culled ... Kim also put her $1250 Gucci heels and $500 Jimmy Choo boots up for sale.

Kim is clearly banking on her ongoing high-stakes garage sale helping her with her financial woes ... and is covering her tracks by throwing some of her designer bags into the mix -- hoping to rake in thousands with her Chanel, Givenchy, and Prada items.

The on/off couple is clearly in dire financial straits ... with their money-related bickering recently ending with cops being called to their home following an explosive fight.

As we first reported... Kim was sued by Bank of America for over $50K in credit card debt last month ... after being sued in August by SAKS/CAPITAL ONE for failing to pay a $156K credit card bill.