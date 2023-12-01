Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Kim Zolciak Sells Kroy Biermann's Shoes Amid Financial Troubles and Divorce

12/1/2023 9:38 AM PT
Kim Zolciak is giving the boot to Kroy Biermann's impressive shoe collection ... hoping to make a profit amid the couple's mounting lawsuits and financial troubles.

KZ hopped on Instagram Friday and listed her husband's size 13 designer shoes .. charging $350 for the cheapest Buscemi pair and a whopping $650 for Christian Louboutin sneakers.

Meanwhile, Kroy's Givenchy sneakers will set its new owners back $400 .... while his White Calfskin Rockstud Untitled Valentinos are going for $450 -- basically, you gotta cough up the cash to put your best foot forward!

However, with the piling lawsuits racking up over unpaid credit card bills, it's not just Kroy's big-name goods getting culled ... Kim also put her $1250 Gucci heels and $500 Jimmy Choo boots up for sale.

Kim is clearly banking on her ongoing high-stakes garage sale helping her with her financial woes ... and is covering her tracks by throwing some of her designer bags into the mix -- hoping to rake in thousands with her Chanel, Givenchy, and Prada items.

The on/off couple is clearly in dire financial straits ... with their money-related bickering recently ending with cops being called to their home following an explosive fight.

Kim Zolciak Sells Off Designer Wears
As we first reported... Kim was sued by Bank of America for over $50K in credit card debt last month ... after being sued in August by SAKS/CAPITAL ONE for failing to pay a $156K credit card bill.

For his part, Kroy has been sued by Chase for over $13,000.

