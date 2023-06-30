Kim Zolciak Sued Over Unpaid Credit Card Bill From Target

More alleged financial issues for Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann ... Target says she hasn't paid a relatively puny credit card bill, so now they're going after her in court.

According to new legal documents, obtained by TMZ, the bank which handles credit cards for Target claims the former 'Real Housewives of Atlanta' star failed to pay off a $2,482.24 balance.

Target National Bank claims Kim opened a credit card at the retailer way back in 2007, but says she only recently defaulted on the payments ... claiming she hasn't made a payment since September, when she paid $500.

In the docs, the bank says it's demanded payment from Kim ... but she's failed to settle the bill.

Kim and Kroy, who are going through a nasty divorce, allegedly owe tons of money ... including an alleged $1 million to the IRS.

TMZ broke the story ... Kroy was sued just this week for allegedly failing to pay back a line of credit he used at a casino in the Bahamas, and he's also being sued for allegedly missing lease payments on a Rolls-Royce.