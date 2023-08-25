Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Kim Zolciak Sued By Credit Card Company for More than $150,000

Kim Zolciak Credit Card Co. Sues You Owe Us $150,000!!!

8/25/2023 8:23 AM PT
More financial woes for Kim Zolciak, a credit card company is going after her for more than $150,000 ... filing a lawsuit the same day Kroy Biermann filed for divorce.

According to the docs, obtained by TMZ, SAKS/CAPITAL ONE claims Kim was issued a card with a $115,000 limit. The company says her last payment was back in September 2022 for $4,179.

The documents state Kim owes $156,080.64 in total on the card -- in both charges and credit that have all added up over the last several months.

Of course, Kim's facing a bunch of other money problems, including the more than $1 million the IRS claims she and estranged husband, Kroy Biermann, owe. The couple also had their Georgia home foreclosed on, though that issue seems to be resolved ... at least for now.

Kim was also sued back in June for a Target credit card she allegedly had with a $2,482.24 balance.

TMZ broke the story ... Kroy filed for divorce from Kim once again Thursday. We're told the couple had been fighting a lot in recent months, and things finally blew up.

