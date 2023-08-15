Kim Zolciak, Kroy Biermann's Financial Struggles Taking Toll On Marriage

Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann's marriage is one big rollercoaster ride -- we're told their ongoing money struggles are still taking a toll, making for some pretty bad days as they attempt to stay together.

Sources close to the couple tell TMZ ... Kim and Kroy's steep financial troubles -- which they still won't publicly address -- are putting a lot of pressure on them. We're told they'll be fine one day, and then at each other's throats the next.

Our sources also say there's an equal amount of blame being thrown around their household -- you'll recall, they allegedly owe $1M to the IRS, and they've been sued by companies like Target and BMW for being behind on payments.

We're told there's still a lot of finger-pointing going on, even though they withdrew the divorce.

As for their 4 kids, we're told they're seeing everything going down ... especially because a lot of their recent blowups have been happening inside their home.

However, our sources say Kim and Kroy do want their marriage to work, and they're trying their best to keep it alive amid their ongoing drama.

