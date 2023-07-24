Kim Zolciak, Kroy Biermann Hit Chili's with Family Amid Renewed Drama

Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann might be bickering again amid calling off their divorce -- but they're still breaking bread together, and doing it in public, no less.

TMZ has obtained photos of Kim, Kroy and their kids hitting a Chili's Sunday in Georgia, and they all sat in the same booth ... with eyewitnesses telling us mom and dad were right next to each other during their 45-minute meal.

While they might've been shoulder to shoulder, our sources tell us Kim and Kroy weren't interacting much. On its face though, it looks like they were playing nice as a family.

It's interesting they went to such a highly trafficked restaurant, especially amid some renewed bad blood we're hearing is brewing between them right now.

As we reported ... sources are telling us Kim and Kroy are fighting once more, this after some police body cam footage was released from earlier this year -- when they were still in the throes of their nasty divorce, which they've withdrawn from the courts.

Some harsh allegations were hurled on both sides during a police visit in May. Kroy claimed Kim had a gambling problem ... and Kim said Kroy might be suffering from a brain injury.

