Kim Zolciak Posts Thirst Trap ... After Calling Off Divorce

Play video content

Kim Zolciak has a new lease on life (and love) -- which she seems to be signaling to the world with a sneak peek at her rockin' mom bod.

The 'RHOA' star posted some footage Monday night on her Instagram where she's whipping her hair around after a salon visit and looks very happy with the results ... as she thanked the owners of the joint.

Of course, the obvious image here that stands out -- besides her golden locks -- is her cleavage, because she posted the vid wearing just her bra, and Kim's cups runneth over.

Thirst traps from 'Housewives' are nothing new, but the timing of this one is interesting. Obviously, Kim just patched things up with her husband, Kroy Biermann, and called off their divorce ... which had gotten very ugly very quickly.

If this were a week ago, everyone would assume Kim did it to get under Kroy's skin -- but now that they're mending fences ... we're guessing she's just feeling good, and wanting to show she's looking good too.

It's a vibe.

Like we reported, Kim and Kroy are working through their issues the old-fashioned way -- just talking every day, without any 3rd party help.