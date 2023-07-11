Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

Kim Zolciak Posts Thirst Trap After Calling Off Divorce

Kim Zolciak Posts Thirst Trap ... After Calling Off Divorce

7/11/2023 6:55 AM PT
BLONDE BOMBSHELL

Kim Zolciak has a new lease on life (and love) -- which she seems to be signaling to the world with a sneak peek at her rockin' mom bod.

The 'RHOA' star posted some footage Monday night on her Instagram where she's whipping her hair around after a salon visit and looks very happy with the results ... as she thanked the owners of the joint.

Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann Together
Launch Gallery
Kim And Kroy Together Launch Gallery
Getty

Of course, the obvious image here that stands out -- besides her golden locks -- is her cleavage, because she posted the vid wearing just her bra, and Kim's cups runneth over.

Kim Zolciak Hot Shots
Launch Gallery
Kim Zolciak Hot Shots Launch Gallery
Instagram

Thirst traps from 'Housewives' are nothing new, but the timing of this one is interesting. Obviously, Kim just patched things up with her husband, Kroy Biermann, and called off their divorce ... which had gotten very ugly very quickly.

Kim Zolciak-Biermann Family Photos
Launch Gallery
Kim Zolciak-Biermann Family Photos Launch Gallery

If this were a week ago, everyone would assume Kim did it to get under Kroy's skin -- but now that they're mending fences ... we're guessing she's just feeling good, and wanting to show she's looking good too.

It's a vibe.

Like we reported, Kim and Kroy are working through their issues the old-fashioned way -- just talking every day, without any 3rd party help.

A friendly reminder ... Kroy's got a hot wife!

Related Articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later