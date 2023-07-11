Kim Zolciak & Kroy Biermann Not in Couple's Therapy ... After Calling Off Divorce

Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann's sudden, and dramatic, u-turn on getting divorced isn't fueled by therapy appointments ... instead, they're leaning on a higher power to stay together.

Sources connected to the couple tell TMZ ... Kim and Kroy are not doing couple's therapy in the aftermath of calling off their divorce -- a decision that seemed to come out of nowhere, especially considering how acrimonious things had gotten between them lately.

While ya might think they'd spent time on a shrink's couch to address their problems ... we're told that's not the case, and this rekindling is somewhat old-fashioned.

Our sources say Kim and Kroy believe they can fix their relationship with just face-to-face conversations, and a little help from God ... as they're relying on their shared Christian faith to push through the issues that brought them to the brink of divorce.

We're told Kim's always believed in a higher power, and Kroy's recently found God himself. Now, going to church as a family is becoming a regular thing for them and their kids.

Bottom line ... they don't believe they need a 3rd party to mediate, as of now, and are just going to lean on each other to get their marriage back on track. As for what led to them filing for divorce in the first place -- well, it's still a bit of a mystery.