'RHOA' Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann Call Off Their Divorce

Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann have pulled off the seemingly impossible ... calling off their divorce despite weeks of nastiness between the two.

According to court docs -- obtained by TMZ -- both Kim and Kroy filed Friday to dismiss their petitions for divorce.

Our sources say the two are really getting along well at the moment, and want to figure out how to make things work out ... especially for the sake of their 4 young kids. We're told love was never an issue between the two, and they've got a solid core.

The filing comes only days after Kim, Kroy and their kids were seen attending church in Atlanta.

As we reported ... the divorce has been seriously contentious. Kroy's accused Kim of having a gambling problem, and she's said she feared for their kid's safety around Kroy because he smokes weed.