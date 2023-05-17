Kim Zolciak Demands Kroy Biermann Get Drug Tested in Nasty Divorce Dispute

Kim Zolciak says she's witnessed her estranged husband, Kroy Biermann, smoke pot -- and she's afraid for her kids' safety -- asking a judge to step in and force him to get a drug test.

According to legal docs, obtained by TMZ, Zolciak says she's got serious concerns for the safety and well-being of her 4 minor kids while in Kroy's care ... and she points to his marijuana smoking as the source of her fear.

Zolciak is asking the judge to force Kroy to submit to a five-panel hair follicle drug screen ... and that he not cut or remove any of his hair until the screen is complete.

TMZ broke the story ... both Kim and Kroy filed separate petitions for divorce last week. Both are asking for sole physical custody of their kids ... and Kroy's asking for sole legal custody as well.

We were also the first to report the estranged couple's financial problems, owing more than $1 million to the IRS. In his divorce docs, Kroy asks Kim to retain all financial documents -- including expense reports as well as income and tax records.

