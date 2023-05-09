'Real Housewives' Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann Living Together Despite Divorce

The marriage of "Real Housewives of Atlanta" star Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann may be over, but that doesn't mean they're ready to completely cut ties, not yet anyway ... we've learned they're still living under the same roof.

According to legal docs, obtained by TMZ, Kim and Kroy both continue to live in their Georgia mansion with their 4 young kids. It's the same home that went into foreclosure back in February. There's typically a grace period for homeowners to pay up and save the home. It's unclear where they are in that process.

It's also unclear how long they'll live there together, especially if things get nasty. Given they have 4 kids, they may want to cushion the blow of the divorce by staying in the same home ... at least in the short term.

As for what led Kim to file for divorce, we're told that's a mystery to everyone around the estranged couple, who thought all was good between the 'RHOA' star and Kroy.

In the divorce docs, Zolciak said the marriage was, "Irretrievably broken with no hope of reconciliation" ... but she didn't get more detailed.

Of course, the couple's recent financial struggles have been well documented. TMZ broke the story -- Kim and Kroy owe the IRS $1.1M in taxes, interest and penalties from 2013, 2017 and 2018 ... and also owe the state of Georgia $150,000 in unpaid taxes from 2018.