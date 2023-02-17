Kim Zolciak, Kroy Biermann's Georgia Mansion Is In Foreclosure, Going To Auction

Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann are having trouble at home ... as in, their Georgia mansion is in foreclosure ... and the property could soon be sold to the highest bidder.

Kim and Kroy's Alpharetta mansion was heavily featured during her time on "Real Housewives of Atlanta" and the couple's own reality show, "Don't Be Tardy" ... but now, Truist Bank has hired a law firm to handle the foreclosure.

We're told Kim and Kroy's estate, which sits along the 18th hole of the Manor Golf & Country club, will be auctioned off March 7 from the steps of the Fulton County courthouse.

Kim and Kroy, who used to play for the NFL's Atlanta Falcons, bought the home way back in 2012 for $880,000 ... and it's 6,900 square feet with 5 bedrooms and 6.5 bathrooms. The place is decked out with a pool, waterfall, spa, basketball court and elevator.

Truist Bank reportedly began foreclosure proceedings on the property back in August after the couple defaulted on their mortgage.

Online realty websites estimate the home is worth between $2.5 million and $2.66 million.