Kim Zolciak's Daughters Deny Family's Georgia Home Is In Foreclosure

Kim Zolciak's kiddos are denying the family's Georgia mansion is in foreclosure and heading to the auction block ... claiming it's all a misunderstanding.

The "Real Housewives of Atlanta" star's daughters, Brielle and Ariana Biermann, tried to clear the air Wednesday ... telling photogs at LAX the family is still living in their Alpharetta estate with no plans on moving out.

Brielle and Ariana say all the family's belongings are still in the home and they're not concerned about losing the house ... saying they even slept there before traveling across the country.

Kim's daughters don't go into depth on what the so-called misunderstanding is ... but as we reported last week, a public notice stated the home is scheduled to be auctioned off March 7 at the Fulton County Courthouse.

A law firm previously told us they were handling the foreclosure for Kim and Kroy Biermann's home, which rests along the 18th hole of the Manor Golf & Country Club.

Kim's kids say the house is already saved and their mom hasn't said anything to them about an upcoming auction, though they admit they've asked Kim about all the news reports.

Remember ... Kim and Kroy bought the home way back in 2012 for $880,000 and it's been heavily featured on 'RHOA' and the couple's own reality show, "Don't Be Tardy." The estate has an elevator, pool, waterfall, spa and basketball court.

Truist Bank reportedly began foreclosure proceedings on the property back in August after Kim and Kroy defaulted on their mortgage.