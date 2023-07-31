Kenya Moore Sends Support to Kim Zolciak After Saying She Lied About Divorce

Play video content TMZ.com

"Real Housewives of Atlanta" alum Kenya Moore's changing her tune -- she's now sending well-wishes to Kim Zolciak ... after previously claiming Kim might be lying about her divorce/no-divorce drama.

We got Kenya in NYC, where she said seeing the police body cam footage of Kim and Kroy Biermann during a domestic dispute made her rethink the situation.

After seeing them hurl accusations at the cops, Kenya says divorce just isn't an easy thing to navigate, especially with kids involved.

5/2/23

Kenya, who's been going through her own divorce since 2021, still questions how legit Kim's "divorce" filing really was -- but she's seen enough to send her best to the Biermanns, regardless.

The shift to kindness comes not long after she tweeted Kim lies "through her plastic teeth."

'RHOA' fans know it's been an up-and-down relationship between Kim and Kenya for a while, with most of the drama playing out on camera -- but after seeing the body cam, she's singing a slightly different tune ... for now.