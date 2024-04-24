Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Ariana Biermann Mortified After Mom Kim Zolciak Implied Ex Kroy Died

Ariana Biermann Blasts Kim's Fake Death Kroy Post ... What In the Hell, Ma?!?

Ariana Biermann is cringing hard after her mom, Kim Zolciak, implied her estranged husband, Kroy Biermann, had died ... and yeah, we'll admit, it's pretty embarrassing.

For those who missed it, the 'Real Housewives of Atlanta' alum posted an old black-and-white pic this week showing her and Kroy together, dropping a "#RIP" in the caption. The reason, it seems ... to promote an old, outdated article from 2023.

As fans blasted Kim for the faux death announcement, her daughter -- who Kroy adopted in 2013 -- also weighed in ... sharing she too thinks the social media upload was messed up.

WHY WOULD SHE DO THIS?!
TikTok / @arianabiermann

In a new TikTok video, a flabbergasted Ariana said she almost had a heart attack when she saw her mom's post. She said ... "I physically don't have any f***ing words."

Ariana confirmed she was alerted to the post by fans who DM'd her ... adding to her brief moment of panic.

She continued ... "Secondhand embarrassment stays through the roof, um, let's see what's coming next week." Ariana then seemingly addressed her mom directly, sending a message of love ... but warning her to not do this again.

Kim and Kroy have stirred up quite a bit of drama following their split in 2023. The exes -- who were married for 11 years -- have bickered over finances and custody constantly during their divorce ... and even had the cops called on them by one of their own children.

In December, the Bravo personalities were ordered by the court to attend mediation. And, if Kim's recent Instagram is any indication, we have a feeling it didn't go wildly well.

