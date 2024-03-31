Kim Zolciak Filmed Reality Show Pilot With Daughters, Kroy Not In It

Kim Zolciak filmed a reality show pilot with her daughters Brielle and Ariana, but her estranged hubby Kroy Biermann is completely MIA from the project ... TMZ has learned.

Production sources tell us ... despite the awkwardness of Kim and Kroy still living under the same roof, cameras were rolling at their Georgia home in January after a production company approached Kim, asking to document her post-split life.

Our sources say the pilot has been getting shopped around for over a month now ... and there's one particular network showing a lot of interest. We're told Bravo -- Kim's old 'RHOA' stomping ground -- isn't the network where the series would potentially land.

In terms of what this is actually about ... we're told the pilot is centered around the tension between Kim and her daughters as they dive headfirst into discussing the reality star's ongoing divorce drama. That's not all though ... the pilot will also showcase the ups and downs of Kim's financial struggles. But again, Kroy himself NEVER shows up at all.

While Kim and Kroy's kids -- 12-year-old KJ, 11-year-old Kash, and 10-year-old twins Kaia and Kane -- don't appear in the pilot either, we're told there's a chance they could be featured in the series if it ends up getting greenlit. Never say never, we suppose.

According to our production sources, there's a solid chance this show gets the go-ahead for a full series in the next couple of months ... which would be a big W for KZ.

Needless to say, Kim and Kroy have had their fair share of ups and downs since announcing their divorce last May ... and money's been key to all of it. They appeared to hash things out a few months later, but Kroy filed divorce docs again in August.

Things hit a boiling point in November when a massive blow-up between them had one of their kids calling the cops. No one was arrested, but it was a tense moment caught on video.

