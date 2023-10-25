Kim Zolciak Ordered to Basement, Kroy Biermann to Primary Bedroom to Stop Fights
Kim & Kroy Judge Splits House to Keep the Peace ... She's in Basement & He's in Bedroom
10/25/2023 7:27 AM PT
Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann have finally listed their house, and a new court order hopes to keep the peace while they're still under the same roof ... giving Kim exclusive use of the basement/nanny suite and Kroy the primary bedroom.
New court docs, obtained by TMZ, lay out the living arrangements, stating, "Neither party shall enter the other party’s individually awarded space in the marital residence without permission." The docs also state they'll share common areas like the kitchen and living room.
What's more ... in an effort to protect the couple's 4 young kids, it's ordered both Kim and Kroy act civilly towards one another, further stating, "Neither parent shall disparage the other parent in the presence of or earshot of the minor children."
The documents also state neither parent can eavesdrop while the other has time with the kids ... and the kids can't be used as messengers from one parent to the other.
While the order may sound drastic, it's certainly necessary as things in the Zolciak/Biermann household have been anything but cordial since the couple filed for divorce.
TMZ broke the story, during one instance where cops were called, Kim accused Kroy of locking her out of their primary bedroom -- and refused to open the door, even for officers.
BTW ... the new arrangement officially gives the green light on the sale of the couple's Georgia mansion. We were first to report when the home hit the market for $6 million ... money that will certainly go toward the couple's massive debts.