Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann Still Bickering Amid Ongoing Divorce

Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann might not be having as many public explosions as last year ... but the divorce is still going on, with sources telling us the fighting never stops.

Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ ... Kim & Kroy are still on the divorce track, even though there hasn't been much in the news about the soon-to-be exes.

We're told the two are at each other a lot, with their on-and-off fighting persisting ... but, police haven't had to respond for a while, so it seems to be somewhat civil in the house.

We're told Kim & Kroy have good days and bad ... but, they have a tendency to get into verbal arguments about even very little things -- partially caused, according to our sources, because they're divorcing yet still living in the same house.

The couple's money issues have been well-documented of course ... with the IRS and a series of other debt collectors demanding money they say the couple owes.

To make matters worse, Kim and Kroy can't seem to sell their house ... a potential influx of cash that could alleviate some of their money woes. They've dropped the price twice already, coming all the way down from the original $6M listing to $4.5M.

This divorce saga has been going on for a while now ... with Kim and Kroy racing to the courthouse to file back in May of last year. They called off the divorce a couple months later before Kroy filed again in September.

The biggest moment came in November ... when a huge blow-up between the two led one of their children to call the cops. No one was arrested, but the video seemed to show a house in crisis.