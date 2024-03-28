Kim Zolciak Fails to Save Daughter Brielle's Range Rover from Repossession

Kim Zolciak and her daughter Brielle Biermann are suffering a luxurious loss -- failing to make payments on a Range Rover means they've now been ordered to hand over the keys ... TMZ has learned.

In new court documents, obtained by TMZ, a judge ruled against the reality TV stars, granting Ally Bank the right to repossess their Range, after the bank sued BB and KZ in December for failing to meet the terms of their sales agreement.

The judge issued the order Wednesday ... making the 2019 vehicle immediately available for repossession.

The ruling comes 3 months after the bank sued the Bravo celebrities, claiming they failed to make the $1,903 monthly payments on the car -- which was mainly driven by Brielle. But Kim and Brielle were both named in the lawsuit, which stated they owed $83,969.35 on the car.

It's no secret the family is experiencing money problems ... with multiple lawsuits currently pending and the IRS coming after Kim and her estranged hubby, Kroy Biermann. The couple even slashed the price of their Georgia mansion again by a million bucks back in January as they tried to dig themselves out of this financial hole.

In fact, this isn't even the first car the Zolciak-Biermanns have had to fork over. Remember, Kroy was ordered to give back his Rolls-Royce after failing to make the monthly payment on the $400,100 SUV.