Kim Zolciak & Kroy Biermann Ordered to Follow Strict Closet Schedule Amid Divorce

Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann may still be under the same roof -- but are keeping their distance big time ... including coordinating times they can each access their closet.

In new legal docs, obtained by TMZ, a judge laid out a very formal plan that dictates when the estranged exes are both allowed to use their shared closet at their Georgia home ... this as they continue to figure out how to navigate their ongoing divorce.

Per the paperwork ... the former 'RHOA' star has been granted access to their master bedroom closet Monday through Friday, but only between the hours of 9 AM and 3 PM.

As for Kroy ... he is strictly forbidden from entering that same closet during those hours. In other words, that's her time -- and while he doesn't have specific hours for himself ... it sounds like he can plunder his own wardrobe before or after that window in the week.

This update comes almost 7 months after a judge ordered them to occupy separate sides of their family home ... 'cause of all the fighting. At the time, Kim was instructed to use the basement/nanny suite, with Kroy taking up residence in the primary bedroom.

The duo was also ordered at the time to stay out of one another's spaces ... unless given direct permission.

The new doc also states that neither Kim nor Kroy are allowed to sell, consign, dispose of, trade any disputed or agreed-upon marital property for the time being. Kim will have access to her personal effects in the closet ... but, again, she isn't allowed to dispose of any of them even if she wanted to. As you know ... Kroy has griped about her selling off items for cash.

This is an interesting tidbit, especially amid the couple's financial woes. Remember, Kim and Kroy's home has been facing foreclosure on and off for a while now ... as the couple has massive money problems, fighting off everyone from the IRS to random debt collectors.

Unfortunately, with this order, they won't be able to make a buck until all this divorce stuff is figured out -- and it sounds like it's far from over, even at this point.